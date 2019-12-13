Turkmenistan celebrates International Day of Neutrality

Turkmenistan joined the international community in celebration of International Day of Neutrality.

In Ashgabat, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov attended a flower laying ceremony at the Neutrality Monument. The ceremony was also attended by the leaders of the parliament, government, military and law enforcement agencies, ambassadors of Turkmenistan abroad, heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Ashgabat, representatives of public associations, mass media, elders and students.

In a solemn atmosphere, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov laid a wreath of flowers at the memorial plate installed at the foot of the Neutrality Monument. Following the head of state, other participants in the ceremony laid flowers at the monument.

On this festive day, a concert of masters of art of Turkmenistan was held in Ashgabat to celebrate International Day of Neutrality. Concerts and festivities marking the 24th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality were held in all the regions of the country.

