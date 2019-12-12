Scientific conference in Ashgabat marks International Day of Neutrality

The Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan hosted a conference titled “Neutrality of Turkmenistan: Cooperation for Peace, Security and Sustainable Development.”

The forum marked the 24th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality. It brought together representatives of the Mejlis (parliament) and the diplomatic corps of the country, heads of foreign diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Ashgabat, as well as academic staff and students of the higher education establishments and journalists.

According to the conference participants, Turkmenistan’s neutrality is the highest manifestation of the peace-loving traditions of the Turkmen people. It is considered a phenomenon in the system of international law. Speakers emphasized that Turkmenistan’s proactive engagement in the global processes is evidenced by the country’s peacemaking activities, support to development of effective models of economic cooperation and provision of the political platform to address a number of regional and global problems.

In addition to the scientific conference, the Institute hosted an exhibition in honor of International Day of Neutrality that presented the historical and cultural heritage of the Turkmen people, as well as Turkmenistan’s achievements over the years of independence.

