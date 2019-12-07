Draw for Asian Futsal Championship finals held in Ashgabat

The draw for the Asian Futsal Championship finals (26 February - 8 March 2020, Ashgabat) was held at Olympic hotel in the capital city of Turkmenistan. The 16 best football teams of the Asian continent were split into four groups.

The host of the upcoming tournament, Turkmenistan, was drawn into Group A along with Oman, Tajikistan and Vietnam. The futsal teams of Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon and Japan were drawn into Group B. Group C consists of Indonesia, China, Bahrain and Uzbekistan. Group D is comprised of Iran, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Thailand.

The group stage of the tournament will last from February 26 to March 2. Two strongest teams from each group will qualify for the knock-out stage of the tournament. The final of the Asian Futsal Championship will be played on March 8. Following the tournament, the top five teams will qualify for the 2020 World Futsal Cup in Lithuania. They include four semi-finalists and the fifth best team of the tournament.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2019