President of Turkmenistan takes part in second Consultative Meeting of Heads of Central Asian States

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took part in the second Consultative Meeting of Heads of Central Asian States, as part of his working visit to Tashkent.

The head of Turkmenistan delivered a speech at the Central Asian summit, in which he presented an analysis of the political and economic situation in the region and put forward a number of initiatives.

In particular, Berdimuhamedov invited the heads of Central Asian countries to think about creating a five-sided Business Council to make regional economic cooperation focused and systematic. According to the Turkmen leader, such structure could assume the functions of a think tank for development of a joint strategy for the regional countries in priority areas of economic partnership.

The President of Turkmenistan also suggested that creative intelligentsia of the regional countries should take the initiative in launching a new format of the dialogue that can be branded as Forum of Cultural Dialogue of Central Asia.

In his speech, the Turkmen leader also touched on the issues relating to the settlement of the situation in Afghanistan, the Aral Sea zone, digitalization of the regional economies and development of transport cooperation in Central Asia.

The second Consultative Meeting of Heads of Central Asian States adopted a joint statement on the outcomes of the meeting.

The summit participants decided to hold the third Consultative Meeting of Heads of Central Asian States in Bishkek in 2020. The heads of Central Asian countries also oversaw a ceremony of handing the office of the president of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) from Turkmenistan to Tajikistan. Ashgabat presided over the fund from 2017 to 2019. The IFAS will be now led by Dushanbe for three years.

On the same day, the heads of state took part in a tree planting ceremony in the park of honored guests at the Kuksaroy state residence. In the afternoon, the heads of state visited the memorial complex to the first President of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov, and laid flowers at his monument.

Upon completion of the working visit to Uzbekistan, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov left for Turkmenistan.

