Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan hold summit talks in Tashkent

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrived on a two-day working visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan. From the airport, the President of Turkmenistan proceeded to the Kuksaroy state residence, where he held talks with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

During the talks, the heads of state reaffirmed their readiness to strengthen partnership to achieve durable and lasting peace, preserve stability in Central Asia and create reliable conflict prevention mechanisms in the region. Berdimuhamedov and Mirziyoyev emphasized the importance of joint efforts to counter terrorism, extremism, cross-border crime and illegal drug trafficking.

The sides agreed that power engineering remains the strategic direction of the Turkmen-Uzbek trade and economic partnership. In this regard, the heads of state cited the gas pipeline from Turkmenistan to China that runs through Uzbekistan, commissioned in December 2009, as an example of the successful cooperation in this area. The sides plan to build another branch of the gas pipeline along the route Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan-China with the capacity of up to 25 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

Transport sector was singled out as a promising area of the Turkmen-Uzbek partnership. In particular, the Turkmen side confirmed its readiness to work together with the Uzbek side on the Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Caspian Sea-South Caucasus transport route with access to the Black Sea ports of Georgia, Turkey, Romania and other countries.

Following the Turkmen-Uzbek summit talks at the Kuksaroy state residence, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev viewed an exhibition of books by the Turkmen leader published in different languages, including Uzbek. Their release was timed to coincide with the current visit. The Uzbek leader presented gift editions of these books to the President of Turkmenistan as a sign of inseparable cultural and spiritual ties between the fraternal peoples.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2019