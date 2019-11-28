XII Turkmentel-2019 International Communication Forum under way in Ashgabat

The XII International Exhibition of Telecommunications, Telemetry, Information Technologies and Broadcasting Equipment “Turkmentel-2019” and a thematic scientific conference are under way in Ashgabat.

This year, more than 90 exhibitors demonstrate their capacities and services, including Turkmen and foreign companies and enterprises operating in the communications sector. The foreign participants are represented by companies from the UK, Germany, Israel, Spain, China, Monaco, the Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, France, Sweden, Switzerland and other countries.

Digital systems integrated in the network infrastructure are an important factor in the progressive development of society and enhancing the efficiency of various sectors of the national economy. In this regard, exhibition stands presenting internet banking services and mobile banking are very popular among visitors.

The scientific conference “Turkmenistan and the international information and telecommunication systems” was the central event of the forum’s business program, in which Turkmen and foreign communications experts delivered reports. The conference participants were updated on the prospects for development of key areas of the communications industry and exchanged views on the satellite communications technologies, the software market, digitalization, cybersecurity and investment opportunities in this area.

