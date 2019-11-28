Turkmenistan launches one-stop shop online platform of public services

Turkmenistan has launched a one-stop shop online platform of public services (e.gov.tm) as part of the international exhibition “Turkmentel-2019”.

This online platform is a one-stop shop automated information system for provision of online public services for citizens and businesses. The “one-stop shop” principle allows for the centralized reception of documents from applicants and ensuring compliance with deadlines for preparation and issuance of documents requested by applicants.

Through the online platform of public services, an authorized user can make payments for the Internet, landline and mobile communications, IP-television, rail or air tickets and other services by using a bankcard.

The range of services will be expanded by types and sectors in the near future. Inquiries can be made through the online platform with regard to taxes, employment opportunities and many others, starting with entrepreneurial activities to social aspects. The website operates in Turkmen and Russian languages for the convenience of visitors.

