Turkmenistan’s initiatives discussed at CIS Executive Committee

The CIS Executive Committee in Moscow hosted a scientific and practical conference on the role and importance of the Declaration on Strategic Economic Cooperation among the CIS member states in enhancing economic integration in the Eurasian space. As is known, the Declaration was initiated by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and adopted unanimously at the Summit of the CIS of Heads of State in Ashgabat on 11 October 2019.

The expert meeting was organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Russian Federation and the CIS Executive Committee. It brought together heads and representatives of the CIS Executive Committee departments, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, heads and diplomatic staff of the Embassies of the CIS member states accredited in Moscow, as well as representatives of the Russian scientific, financial and economic communities.

Highly appreciating the substantive discussions of the conference subject, the participants noted that the Declaration aims primarily at enhancing the use of the CIS socio-economic potential to promote integration processes among its member states. The conference participants emphasized that the CIS countries currently implement large-scale transport and energy projects and build modern infrastructure, communications, international transport corridors and logistics centers of inter-regional and global scale.

Providing practical recommendations, experts spoke in favor of harnessing the enormous constructive potential inherent in the Declaration on Strategic Economic Cooperation among the CIS member states to enhance economic integration in the Eurasian space.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2019