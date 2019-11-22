SPECA Economic Forum ends with adoption of outcome document “Ashgabat Initiative”

The 2019 SPECA Economic Forum “Connectivity: Trade and Transport Facilitation and Sustainable Development in the SPECA Region” wrapped up in Ashgabat.

The forum was organized by the Government of Turkmenistan jointly with the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe and Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific. It brought together heads and specialists of international organizations, delegations of countries participating in the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), representatives of financial institutions, as well as relevant ministries and departments of Turkmenistan.

The sides made suggestions and recommendations for facilitation of access to regional markets, including the harmonious functioning of cross-border supply chains. It was noted at the forum that these efforts contribute to developing interaction between the SPECA economies with the countries of Europe and Asia, which in turn is intended to attract new investments, technologies and innovations in the Central Asian region. At the end of the forum, the participants adopted the outcome document “Ashgabat Initiative” on reduction of barriers to trade and transport using legal instruments and UN recommendations.

