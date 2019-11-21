Roundtable meeting held at CIS Executive Committee

The Council of Permanent Plenipotentiaries of the CIS Member States at the Charter and Other Bodies of the CIS held a regular meeting in Minsk.

The Council meeting was followed by a round table meeting initiated by Turkmenistan to discuss the Declaration on Strategic Economic Cooperation of the CIS Member States that was adopted at a recent meeting of the CIS Council of the Heads of State in Ashgabat. The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Belarus, Nazarguly Shagulyev, spoke briefly on the major provisions of the Declaration adopted by the CIS heads of state.

Speakers at the round table meeting also included Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev, and Permanent Representatives of the CIS member states. In their speeches, they emphasized the importance of the Ashgabat Declaration on Strategic Economic Cooperation of the CIS Member States, which was initiated by the President of Turkmenistan and developed jointly with the CIS member states.

