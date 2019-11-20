Opera Pagliacci premiered at Magtymguly National Music and Drama Theater

Opera Pagliacci by Ruggiero Leoncavallo successfully premiered at the Magtymguly National Music and Drama Theater.

The audience burst into a storm of applause with the opera’s last musical phrases. All opera participants, including orchestra musicians and choristers, took to the stage, receiving flowers and applause from the grateful spectators. The audience expressed special gratitude to the guests from Italy – opera director Daniele de Plano and tenor Francesco Anile, who sang the role of clown Canio.

In his speech to the public, Daniele de Plano said he was grateful to the State Symphony Orchestra conducted by Rasul Klychev for his professionalism and preservation of the melodic character of one of the world most popular operas.

