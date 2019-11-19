SPECA Days kick off in Ashgabat

SPECA Days, a high-level event under Turkmenistan’s chairmanship of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), is under way in Ashgabat.

A series of events started with the SPECA working group meeting on sustainable transport, transit and connectivity, as well as a high-level round table on trade policy. The meetings were attended by heads and representatives of relevant ministries and departments of SPECA member states, including Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

At the SPECA working group meeting on sustainable transport, transit and connectivity, the participants discussed the pace of implementation of the interstate agreements in this area, as well as issues related to improving the work of transport and transit systems in the region and beyond.

The participants in the round table on trade policy discussed the specifics of trade and economic cooperation between SPECA countries and made recommendations for simplification of procedures on commercial activities, including improvement of the investment climate.

SPECA Days in Ashgabat will continue until November 21.

