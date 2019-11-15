International forum on education and sports held in Ashgabat

An international exhibition and a scientific conference on education and sports were held in Ashgabat. Over 50 companies from China, Russia, USA, Canada, Great Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland and other countries presented their potential at the exhibition.

The exhibition featured computer and multimedia equipment, school furniture, teaching and visual aids, laboratory equipment, sports equipment and software. Turkmenistan’s specialized institutes of the Academy of Sciences, higher education establishments and sports clubs presented their experiences in the field of education and sports.

The international conference focused on the topic of development of cooperation in the fields of education and sports. The conference participants discussed priorities of the scientific and educational policy, digitalization, innovation and other issues. An impressive set of memorandums on cooperation between educational and sports institutions and organizations of Turkmenistan and foreign partners was signed as part of the international conference.

