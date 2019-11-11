Harvest festival celebrated in Turkmenistan

Harvest Festival was celebrated on a grand scale in Turkmenistan. The Ashgabat Equestrian Center was the main venue of festivities, in which an exhibition of Turkmenistan’s agricultural complex achievements was the chief event. The exhibition featured a wide range of agricultural products, textiles and food industry enterprises. The guests of the festival showed a keen interest in acquainting themselves with the gastronomic traditions and specifics of cooking the Turkmen dishes.

National yurts added a special touch to the celebration. There were craftswomen who spun wool and made embroideries, felt mats and carpets. Turkmen sculptors, painters and jewelers presented their best works. Folk group performances and competitions in national wrestling “Goresh” added bright colors to the festive atmosphere.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2019