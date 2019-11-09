President of Turkmenistan receives cotton-harvesting reports from heads of regional administrations

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received reports from the heads of administrations of Akhal, Balkan, Lebap, Mary and Dashoguz provinces on the successful fulfillment of contractual obligations on raw cotton production. Farmers of Turkmenistan harvested over 1 million 50 thousand tons of cotton. Having fulfilled their obligations, farmers continue working in the cotton fields to collect the remaining cotton.

Addressing the officials, the head of state noted that in the years of independence agriculture has been developing at an accelerated pace along with other sectors of the national economy. The transformations in this industry yield positive results. Farmer associations, tenants and private entrepreneurs are fully provided with relevant equipment, fertilizers and seeds that help increase productivity of the Turkmen agro-industrial complex.

