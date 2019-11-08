Presidents of Turkmenistan and Italy discuss priority areas of interstate cooperation

As part of his official visit to Rome, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

Following the ceremony of photographing, the sides held the high-level talks with participation of the two delegations. Welcoming the distinguished guest and members of the Turkmen delegation, Sergio Mattarella expressed confidence that this visit and the ensuing talks would give new impetus to the development of Turkmen-Italian relations. Thanking his Italian counterpart for the warm welcome, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan regarded this visit to Italy as an important milestone in the development of interstate relations.

As was noted during the talks, energy and transport are the strategic areas of the Turkmen-Italian partnership. The sides emphasized that Italy’s support to Turkmenistan’s initiatives in the sphere of sustainable energy is evidence of similarity of the two countries' approaches to this global problem. In this regard, Turkmenistan looks into the possibility of exporting its energy resources to the west and works jointly with the European Commission on the legal and technical aspects of this issue.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov invited his Italian counterpart to visit Turkmenistan at any convenient time and wished him good health and success in his responsible state activities and well-being to the Italian people.

