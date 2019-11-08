President of Turkmenistan, Italian Prime Minister hold talks

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte held talks in Rome with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who is on an official visit to Italy.

The head of the Italian government expressed confidence that the talks in Rome would contribute to enhancing bilateral cooperation and identifying its priorities.

Expressing sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte for the warm welcome, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan’s foreign policy prioritized enhancing cooperation with the European Union countries, in particular the Italian Republic.

During the talks, the sides discussed issues relating to the Turkmen-Italian cooperation in the trade and economic sphere and specified its priority areas. The sides also exchanged views on a number of current issues of regional and international politics of mutual interest.

The talks finished with the ceremony of signing of bilateral documents in the presence of the President of Turkmenistan and the Prime Minister of Italy. The sides signed the Agreement on Air Services, the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in health and medical sciences, the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in risk assessment, adaptation and mitigation of climate change, the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in education.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2019