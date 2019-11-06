XIII International Book Exhibition - Fair under way in Turkmenistan

The 13th International Book Fair and Scientific Conference titled “Book is the Way to Cooperation and Progress” opened in Ashgabat. The book forum brought together some 60 companies from 16 countries operating in the area of book production and printing. The main goal of the book fair is to expand international collaboration in the publishing field.

Publishing houses and printing companies from Austria, the USA, China, Russia, Turkey, Iran, Ukraine, France and other countries presented their potential at the forum.

The exhibition-fair features a wide range of book and printing products, including fiction, books for children, popular science publications, school and university textbooks, dictionaries, periodicals, etc.

In the afternoon, as part of the scientific conference, the forum participants discussed issues relating to development of partnerships in the field of book printing, book exchange and bookselling, literary translation and a number of other pressing problems of modern printing.

