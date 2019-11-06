International conference on water management begins in Turkmenistan

A two-day international conference titled “Efficient use of water resources - the basis for achievement of sustainable development goals” began in Ashgabat. The water forum has been organized by the Foreign Ministry and the State Committee for Water Management of Turkmenistan.

On the first day of the conference, water management experts from 10 countries and representatives of international organizations on water management discussed various mechanisms for developing regional cooperation in this area. They also spoke about new promising projects that should help raise people's awareness of this important issue of modernity.

As was noted at the conference, the problem of water resources management can be solved only by joint actions of all states, taking into account their interests. The meeting participants also emphasized that Turkmenistan is actively participating in the international and regional dialogue on water issues.

