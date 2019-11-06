Days of Armenian Culture kick off in Turkmenistan

Days of Culture of the Republic of Armenia in Turkmenistan started in Ashgabat.

The cultural action began with a meeting with members of the Armenian delegation at the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan. The workers of culture of the two countries discussed the prospects of Turkmen-Armenian cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.

The official opening ceremony of Days of Armenian Culture was followed by a concert by the Yerevan State Chamber Choir at the Ashgabat Palace of Mukam, featuring the compositions by the Armenian and world musical classics.

The program of Days of Armenian Culture also provides for an exhibition of exhibits of the National Gallery of Armenia at the Museum of Fine Arts and a meeting with specialists of the Teryan Cultural Center at the State Academy of Arts, as well as screenings of Armenian films.

