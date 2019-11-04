Days of Russian Cinema kick off in Turkmenistan

Days of Russian Cinema in Turkmenistan kicked off at a ceremony in Ashgabat. The cultural event was organized by the ministries of culture of Russia and Turkmenistan, the Federal Agency Rossotrudnichestvo, the Russian Embassy in Ashgabat in cooperation with Festsinema company.

The non-commercial screenings of Russian films will be held in the cinemas of Ashgabat, Turkmenbashi and Balkanabad.

As part of Days of Russian Cinema, Russian cinema figures will hold art meetings with viewers. A visiting delegation of Russian cinematographers includes People's Artist of the RSFSR Svetlana Nemolyaeva; Producer Georgy Malkov; Honored Artist of the Russian Federation Vladimir Zaitsev; Director Vladimir Potapov; Honored Artist of the Russian Federation Vladimir Bolshov; Honored Artist of the Russian Federation Tatyana Shumova; Honored Artist of the Russian Federation Agrippina Steklova and General Manager of Festsinema company Sergey Los.

