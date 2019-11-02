Turkmenistan archivists celebrate 90th anniversary of Central State Archive

The 90th anniversary of establishment of the Central State Archive (CSA) was officially celebrated at a conference in Ashgabat.

The conference was attended by veterans of archiving, specialists in office management and archival services from ministries and departments, the Academy of Sciences, relevant higher education establishments, as well as mass media representatives. Speakers at the conference spoke about the stages of development of archiving in Turkmenistan. The conference participants exchanged experiences in systematizing and archiving of materials and their scientific and technical processing.

The Central State Archive of Turkmenistan is now the main repository keeping hundreds of thousands of materials, including many rare and unique documents containing invaluable information about the history of Turkmenistan.

