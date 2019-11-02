Conference marking 26th anniversary of national currency introduction held in Ashgabat

The 26th anniversary of introduction of the national currency, Manat, was marked at a scientific-practical conference in Ashgabat. The forum brought together heads and specialists of Turkmenistan’s banks and the economic sector related ministries and departments, academic staff and students of the higher education establishments and students of a special banking school.

In their reports, speakers focused on the history of money circulation in Turkmenistan, development of the financial sector over the past years, statistics and lending activities of the banks as factors of the economic growth and strengthening of cooperation with regional and international financial institutions.

As was noted at the conference, Turkmenistan makes sustained efforts towards establishing a modern system of non-cash payments through IT technologies and towards increasing bank lending and household deposits in banks. As a result of this work, Manat is increasingly used electronically. The use of Altyn Asyr bank cards and Visa and MasterCard international payment system services opened a new stage in the development of money circulation in the country. A thematic exhibition was held as part of the forum.

