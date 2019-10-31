President of Turkmenistan donates bicycles to orphans

Members of the government, heads of public organizations and higher education establishments of Turkmenistan visited “Döwletliler Köşgi” (Palace of the Prosperous) Orphanage in Ashgabat and presented the orphanage dwellers with bicycles on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan.

After taking a group photo in memory of this event, the kids were happy to take the two-wheeled “horses” on a test drive, after which they expressed gratitude to the head of state.

Then, riding new bicycles, the young cyclists joined the mass bike ride along the highways of Ashgabat. After the bike ride, the celebration continued with concert performances and demonstration of athletic skills at ”Döwletliler Köşgi”.

