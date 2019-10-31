Over one hundred Ashgabat families move to new apartments

A new multi-storey residential house was ceremonially commissioned in Mir-7/3 micro district of Ashgabat. New tenants received keys to 108 luxury apartments.

The territory adjacent to the new building was landscaped and fitted with playing and sports grounds for children and cultural events. All new residential houses built in Ashgabat are noted for their usability, reliability, modern engineering solutions and compliance with environmental standards. The concept of development of the capital city pays special attention to construction of large housing estates with comfortable living conditions for citizens.

