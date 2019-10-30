Trade Unions of Turkmenistan broaden cooperation with International Labor Organization

The delegation of Turkmenistan led by the head of the National Center for Trade Unions, Gurbangul Ataeva, took part in the 337th session of the Governing Body of the International Labor Organization (ILO). The session reviewed the legal, financial and administrative issues and discussed the agenda of the next sessions of the ILO.

The Turkmen delegation met with the leadership of the ILO Bureau and discussed the priorities of bilateral cooperation for 2020-2021. The program of the visit of the Turkmen delegation includes meetings with heads and representatives of various departments of the ILO, including the Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia.

