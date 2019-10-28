President of Turkmenistan holds talks with Prime Minister of Malaysia

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who arrived in Turkmenistan on an official visit, held talks in Ashgabat.

During the talks in the narrow and enlarged formats, the sides discussed cooperation in the political sphere, trade and economic field, fuel and energy sector, as well as in transport, investment, education, science, culture and tourism.

Following the talks, the sides signed a joint statement on the Malaysian Prime Minister’s official visit, a Program of Cooperation between the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and Malaysia for 2020-2021, as well as a document on cooperation in training of diplomats.

Then, the heads of Turkmenistan and the Malaysian government made statements for press. Following the press conference, the head of the Malaysian government attended an official reception at Oguzkent hotel hosted by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in his honor.

