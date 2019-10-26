President of Turkmenistan attends XVIII Summit of Non-Aligned Movement

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov paid a working visit to Baku to attend the XVIII Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement member countries.

Following the traditional ceremony of joint photographing of the heads of delegations, the summit opened in the meeting room of the Baku Congress Center. The current chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro handed over the chairmanship of the organization to Azerbaijan. Then, the new chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev delivered a speech for the forum participants. Other speakers included Chairman of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande and UN Under-Secretary-General Rosemary DiCarlo who read out the UN Secretary General's address to the summit participants.

Speaking at the summit, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov presented a brief analysis of the political situation in the world. Addressing the summit participants, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov also said that next year Turkmenistan would celebrate one of the most important dates in its modern history - the 25th anniversary of the internationally recognized neutral status of Turkmenistan. According to the head of state, the 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s membership in the Non-Aligned Movement is also associated with this date.

In this regard, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that on 12 December 2020 a number of international events will be held in Ashgabat to celebrate the anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality, including the International Conference on Peace, Security and Sustainable Development. Taking this opportunity, the Turkmen leader invited all heads of state and heads of delegations of non-aligned countries to take part in these celebrations.

