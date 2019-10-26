Turkmen-Austrian Symphony Orchestra celebrates 10th anniversary

The tenth anniversary of the establishment of the Turkmen-Austrian symphony orchestra Galkynysh (Renaissance) was celebrated at a concert in Ashgabat.

At the festive concert, the orchestra was conducted by the permanent creative director of the group, the general secretary of the Austrian-Turkmen society, conductor Wolfgang Harrer. The vocal parts were performed by famous Austrian opera singers Nevi Martinez and Andreas Jankovic. The audience was also delighted with virtuoso dances by the soloists of the Slovak National Theater, Marek Bobosik and Marta Nitranova.

Johann Strauss’s waltz “On the beautiful blue Danube” wrapped up the anniversary concert. The enthusiastic audience greeted all anniversary concert numbers with prolonged applause.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2019