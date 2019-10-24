Turkmen-Japanese documents signed in Tokyo

Turkmenistan and Japan signed bilateral documents in Tokyo on the outcomes of the working visit by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Japan. The documents consolidate the two countries’ desire to intensify multifaceted cooperation.

Following the talks, the sides signed the General Agreement on the sale of earthmoving machinery; the General Agreement on cooperation in purchasing of vehicles, the Memorandum of Understanding on the design and turn-key construction of the second complex of the gas to liquid plant; Appendix 2 to the Framework Agreement on cooperation in developing a project for construction of a new ammonia and urea plant in Turkmenistan, etc.

The prospects of the Turkmen-Japanese partnership in various areas were discussed at the meeting at the Japanese Foreign Ministry. The regulatory framework of the Turkmen-Japanese cooperation was supplemented with the Memorandum on cooperation in the field of infrastructure between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan and other bilateral documents.

Upon completion of his working visit to Japan, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov proceeded to Haneda International Airport in Tokyo from where he left for his homeland.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2019