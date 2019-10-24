President of Turkmenistan and Japanese Prime Minister hold talks in Tokyo

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo.

The head of the Japanese government thanked the President of Turkmenistan for accepting the invitation to visit Tokyo and take part in the celebrations of Emperor Naruhito’s accession to the throne, as well as for his attention to the interstate relations. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also thanked President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for the trust placed in Japanese companies operating in the Turkmen market and participating in major projects.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe exchanged views on the prospects of expanding the Turkmen-Japanese partnership. In this regard, the sides noted the importance of the Turkmen-Japanese and Japanese-Turkmen committees on economic cooperation, as well as joint business forums that promote investments and identify effective forms and areas of interaction.

