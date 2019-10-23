President of Turkmenistan attends ceremony of enthronement of Japanese Emperor

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who is on a working visit to Japan, took part in the ceremony of enthronement of Emperor Naruhito.

Over 2 thousand guests from more than 180 countries arrived in Tokyo to participate in the celebrations. According to the established ceremonial, Emperor of Japan Naruhito solemnly arrived at the Imperial Palace Seiden at the appointed time and delivered a ceremonial speech sitting on the imperial throne. Then, Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe delivered a congratulatory speech. Following his speech, the audience shouted thrice-repeated “banzai” wishing the Japanese monarch the longevity.

In the evening, the Emperor of Japan hosted an official reception on the occasion of his accession to the throne at the Imperial Palace, where the President of Turkmenistan exchanged greetings with the monarch and members of his family.

