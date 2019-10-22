Turkmenistan, Japan hold business forum in Tokyo

The Turkmen-Japanese business forum was held in Tokyo. The purpose of the meeting of representatives of the business circles of the two countries was to identify the relevant areas for trade and economic partnership at a new stage of development of the interstate dialogue.

The forum brought together the heads and senior experts of a number of big Japanese companies. The delegation of Turkmenistan included the heads of various ministries and departments, as well as representatives of more than 40 companies under the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan.

The sides discussed key areas of Turkmen-Japanese cooperation in the gas-chemical and petrochemical industries, transport and communications, agriculture and high technologies.

A presentation on the topic “Investment Opportunities in Turkmenistan” was held as part of the forum. As was noted during the presentation, Turkmenistan’s development strategy focuses on the support and development of private entrepreneurial, investment and innovative activities. In the future, this area of work should become one of the main driving forces for enhancement of productivity, economic growth, creation of additional jobs and implementation of the investment potential.

Summing up the business forum, the speakers noted that the economic policy of Turkmenistan, which is aimed at the further integration into the global system, produces results and opens up new prospects for cooperation.

