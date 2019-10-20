French music concert “Berlioz - 150 Years of Memory” held in Ashgabat

The Magtymguly Music and Drama Theater hosted a concert titled “Berlioz - 150 Years of Memory” that was organized by the French Embassy in Ashgabat and the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan. The concert marked the 150th anniversary of the death of French composer and conductor Hector Berlioz.

Famous French opera singer Magali Léger performed for the Ashgabat audience with the accompaniment of the State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan under the direction of Rasul Klychev.

In the first part of the concert, Turkmen musicians performed compositions by Berlioz. The French composer is an outstanding representative of romanticism in music. France considers Hector Berlioz the founder of the national symphonic culture. In the second part of the concert, Magali Léger performed arias from the operas by Georges Bizet, Charles Gounod, Leo Delibes, Jules Massenet and Jacques Offenbach.

