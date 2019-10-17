Outcomes of Ashgabat Summit of CIS Heads of State discussed in Minsk

The Council of the Permanent Representatives of the CIS Member States at the Statutory and Other Bodies of the CIS held a meeting in Minsk under the presidency of Turkmenistan. The meeting discussed the outcomes of the summit of the CIS heads of state in Ashgabat and the tasks facing the CIS Executive Committee in terms of implementation of the documents adopted at the summit.

The meeting noted the importance of the adoption of the Declaration on Strategic Economic Cooperation of the CIS Member States as the major document developed at Turkmenistan’s initiative. The meeting participants discussed a set of tasks facing the CIS Executive Committee for implementation of the declaration that aims to strengthen the solid foundations of the CIS, integrate it into the international economic relations and significantly increase the economic potential of the CIS.

The meeting also discussed preparations for the next meeting of the CIS heads of government scheduled for the third decade of October in Moscow.

