Turkmen and foreign fashion designers demonstrate clothing collections in Ashgabat

A colorful fashion show was held in Ashgabat, demonstrating the clothing collections by Turkmen fashion designers, as well as the French Fashion House “Maison Coudert” and the Uzbek Design Center “Sharq Liboslari.”

The audience greeted with applause the show of original dresses made of silk, velvet and keteni, as well as evening dresses presented by the Ashgabat Fashion House and experimental workshops of textile complexes of Turkmenistan.

Foreign designers presented the collections of evening dresses that organically combine different silk fabrics in texture, elegance of style and radiance of Swarovski crystals. Foreign designers thanked the organizers of the exhibition for the warm welcome and expressed appreciation for the opportunity to present their works in Turkmenistan.

