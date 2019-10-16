International industrial forum opens in Ashgabat

The International Exhibition and Scientific Conference “Major Areas of Development of Industrial Sectors of Turkmenistan” started in Ashgabat. The forum has been timed to coincide with Day of Industrial Workers that Turkmenistan celebrates this year on October 20 for the first time.

The industrial forum aims to promote the development of the industrial and communications sectors and present the potential of Turkmen producers and services offered by foreign partners. The forum has brought together companies from Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey and other countries.

A lively exchange of views that began on the sidelines of the international industrial exhibition continued at the scientific conference at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The conference was attended by the heads of relevant ministries and departments of Turkmenistan and representatives of Turkmen and foreign business.

In their reports at the conference, speakers talked about the establishment of the modern industry for production of building materials, products of the light and chemical industries, as well as organization of production of electronic and electrical goods in Turkmenistan.

