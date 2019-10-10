International tourism forum opens in Avaza

An international exhibition and conference “Tourism and Travel” has kicked off in the national tourist zone Avaza on the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea. The annual tourism forum has brought together Turkmen companies and some 70 foreign companies operating in the travel and tourism industry.

The forum aims to popularize the historical and cultural monuments, spiritual and material heritage, traditions and customs of the Turkmen people and the countries participating in the event. The forum opens up opportunities to strengthen existing and establish new partnerships in the travel and tourism industry.

The exhibition presented a wide range of modern tourism services from various countries, advanced technologies and digital systems currently used in the health resort, hotel business and related areas.

As part of the conference, the participants were briefed on the national strategy of development of the tourist industry, as well as the work carried out in Turkmenistan in this area. Particular attention was paid to issues relating to development of the Avaza national tourist zone, which is now featured on all the world tourist guides.

