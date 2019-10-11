Days of Culture of Turkmenistan held in Tatarstan

Days of Culture of Turkmenistan in the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation finished in Kazan. An extensive program of cultural action started with a gala concert in the capital city of Tatarstan. The honorary guests of the concert included representatives of the Tatarstan government, heads of public associations, scientists and workers of culture, journalists, Turkmen students studying in Kazan and representatives of Tatarstan’s Turkmen diaspora.

According to the cultural action participants, the cultural dialogue between Turkmenistan and Tatarstan acquired a qualitatively new meaning against the background of the successful development of partnerships in the political, trade and economic spheres. This is clearly evidenced by the intensive exchange of delegations of representatives of culture and art of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tatarstan.

A concert of masters of art of Turkmenistan was also held in the city of Elabuga as part of Days of Culture. An exhibition of decorative, applied and visual art of Turkmenistan was organized at the House of Friendship of the Peoples of Kazan during the cultural action. The delegation of Turkmenistan took interesting excursions to the historical and cultural sights of Tatarstan.

