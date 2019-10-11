CIS Council of Foreign Ministers meets in Ashgabat

The Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan hosted a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers. The CIS foreign ministers reviewed draft documents aimed at the deepening of cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, ensuring security and other issues.

Following the discussions, the sides agreed to adopt an Action Program to intensify partnerships between the CIS foreign ministries. The adoption of this document was initiated by Turkmenistan. According to the Turkmen side, the document aims to make the joint work more focused and specific and ensure the most favorable conditions for a concerted action on pressing issues on the international agenda.

As was noted at the meeting, Ashgabat believes that it is important to strengthen political and diplomatic cooperation by enhancing partnership between the foreign ministries of the CIS member states and create mechanisms for systematic multilateral political consultations based on the medium-term action program in this area.

The meeting also finalized documents to be signed at the CIS Council of Heads of State. They include the draft Address by the CIS heads of state to the peoples of the CIS and the international community in connection with the 75th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, the draft Regulation on the Games of the CIS countries, etc.

The CIS foreign ministers were also invited to participate in the International Conference on Peace, Security and Sustainable Development, to be held in Turkmenistan on 12 December 2020 and attend the celebration of the 25th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality.

The meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers concluded with a briefing for Turkmen and foreign press.

