Turkmenistan holds exhibition in Paris

The UNESCO Headquarters in Paris hosted an exhibition and show of clothing collection by Turkmen fashion designers in celebration of Independence Day of Turkmenistan.

The exhibition featured highly artistic carpets, various carpet accessories, national jewelry and souvenirs, items of traditional Turkmen costume, samples of silk fabric Keteni and hand embroideries. The fashion show of Turkmen clothing collections aroused particular interest among visitors. Turkmen fashion designers presented original women’s evening dresses made of flowing silk and exquisite panne velvet decorated with original embroidery.

The book section of the exhibition displayed the works by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, as well as a variety of printed products, including information booklets and photo albums telling about the historical, cultural and natural sights, the modern look and achievements of Turkmenistan. A video film presenting comprehensive information about large-scale transformations in all spheres of life in the country vividly explained the topic of the event.

The event was organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the French Republic. It brought together representatives of the Parliament, ministries and departments, French public, as well as the leadership and staff of UNESCO headquarters, representatives of international organizations, members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Paris. The exhibition and fashion show were visited by representatives of the mass media and the Turkmen diaspora. Visitors also had the opportunity to get acquainted with the gastronomic traditions of the Turkmen people and taste the best dishes of national cuisine.

