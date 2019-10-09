National Day of Turkmenistan celebrated in Moscow

The Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Russian Federation held an official reception in Moscow in honor of the 28th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence.

The honorary guests of the evening included the head of the LDPR faction of the State Duma and the leader of this political party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky; Russian cosmonaut, Hero of Russia and Hero of Turkmenistan Oleg Kononenko; Chairman of the Board of the CIS Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation, People's Artist of Turkmenistan Polad Bulbul Oglu. The reception was also attended by members of the Council of the Federation and the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, senior officials of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, foreign diplomats accredited in Moscow, representatives of business communities of the two countries, leaders of public associations, science and culture, journalists, representatives of the Turkmen diasporas living in the regions of the Russian Federation, who came to congratulate the hosts on this significant date.

Addressing the audience, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Russian Federation Batyr Niyazliev noted that friendly and good-neighborly relations between the Turkmen and Russian peoples received their logical continuation in the modern history of the two countries. The past years of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Russia have been marked by the high level of interstate dialogue and invariably characterized by mutual support and trust in the international arena. Speaking about the development of bilateral relations, the Ambassador noted that the peoples of Turkmenistan and Russia are bound by the centuries-old historical ties, traditions of equal, good-neighborly relations, sincere sympathy for each other at the human level.

The Deputy Director of the 3rd CIS Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Aleksey Demin, cordially congratulated the reception participants on the festive occasion and noted the successful development of bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields. The Russian diplomat noted the undoubted accomplishments of Turkmenistan and its leader President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in initiating a number of creative international processes with the view of strengthening the political and economic stability in the Central Asian region and holding the first Caspian Economic Forum in particular.

Heads of foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Moscow, representatives of the Russian scientific and cultural communities also conveyed congratulations and best wishes to the President and the people of Turkmenistan.

Following the good tradition, all guests were treated to the best dishes of the authentic Turkmen cuisine and enjoyed national songs and melodies.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2019