Delegation of Turkmenistan participates in 74th session of UN General Assembly

The delegation of Turkmenistan, headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, took part in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

In his speech at the session, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan outlined the country's priority positions on pressing issues of the regional and global agenda. In particular, he noted that Ashgabat regards the international law and the UN Charter as the foundation of the modern world order and a condition for achieving a high level of trust between states. Meredov also emphasized that cooperation through the United Nations on sustainable development remains a long-term priority for all its participants.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan held a series of talks with foreign ministers of several Arab countries, including Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as well as Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain Sheikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Bin Mohamed Al Khalifa and Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah. During the talks, the sides exchanged views on issues relating to the broadening of political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian interaction.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2019