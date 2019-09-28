Turkmenistan’s 28th independence anniversary celebrated with military parade and festive procession in Ashgabat

The military parade and festive procession celebrating the 28th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence were held in Ashgabat with participation of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Columns of various branches of the Armed Forces of Turkmenistan carrying modern military equipment, as well as law enforcement units marched past the central stand. The air show of the parade aroused great interest of the audience. Combat aircrafts and helicopters flew over the central square of Ashgabat.

The military parade finished with the show by a separate battalion of the guard of honor of the Ministry of Defense of Turkmenistan and a model orchestra of the Armed Forces in front of the central stand. The military men demonstrated impeccable skills in performing firearms handling techniques.

The military parade was followed by the festive procession of parliamentarians, elders, representatives of political parties, public associations, various sectors of the economy and spheres of life of the state and society. The procession included the delegations from all regions of Turkmenistan.

In the evening, Independence Day was celebrated with a festive variety concert on the square in front of Älem (Universe) cultural and entertainment center. The pop stars’ performances concluded with fireworks in the evening sky of the Turkmen capital. Celebrations in honor of the 28th anniversary of Independence Day were held in all regions of Turkmenistan.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2019