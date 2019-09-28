President of Turkmenistan attends flower-laying ceremony at Independence Monument

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov attended a flower laying ceremony at Independence Monument in honor of the 28th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence. Thousands of residents and guests of Ashgabat gathered in the square in front of the Monument. Soldiers of the guard of honor lined up along the alley. Following the national anthem, the head of state laid a wreath of flowers at the foot of Independence Monument.

Following the President of the country, wreaths and bouquets of flowers were laid by the government officials, leaders of the Mejlis (parliament), military and law enforcement agencies, heads of regional administrations and the Ashgabat city administration. They were joined by Turkmen and foreign diplomats, representatives of political parties and public associations, ministries and departments, honorary elders, students, residents and guests of the capital.

