Independence Day celebrations under way in Turkmenistan

A concert of artists celebrating the 28th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence was held in Ashgabat. A variety of genres and premieres reflecting the great potential of Turkmen art was a distinctive feature of the concert held under the 2019 motto “Turkmenistan – Homeland of Prosperity.

Popular art groups, famous folk and opera singers, pop stars and folklore groups of the country demonstrated their artistry. The warmth of hearts and talent of the artists were well received by the audience.

The concert concluded with the joint performance by all folklore groups of the composition that was full of creative energy of art and symbolically emphasized the continuous spiritual connection of the times and generations.

Celebrations in honor of Independence Day continued in the evening at the central stadium of the multifunctional sports complex “Ashgabat” with the colorful performance reflecting a large-scale prospect of Turkmenistan’s modern achievements.

