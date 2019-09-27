President of Turkmenistan holds series of meetings with foreign businessmen

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a series of meetings with heads of several foreign companies operating in the Turkmen market.

Businessmen congratulated the head of state on the 28th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence and briefed him on the pace of implementation of projects entrusted to them.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with President of Çalik Holding group of companies Ahmet Chalyk; President of Rönesans Holding company Erman Ylydzhak; Chairman of the Board of NATA Holding group of companies Namyk Tanyk; Chairman of the Board of ALTKOM financial and industrial group Alexander Tislenko; and Chairman of the Board of the Ukrainian construction association Interbudmontazh Vladimir Petruk.

