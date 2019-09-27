Implementation of National Climate Change Strategy discussed in Ashgabat

The Agricultural Complex of Turkmenistan hosted a conference that discussed issues relating to the implementation of the new edition of the National Strategy for Climate Change approved by the President of Turkmenistan.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan. It brought together heads and specialists of branch ministries and departments, representatives of the scientific community, a number of higher education establishments of the country, as well as international organizations.

Speakers at the conference noted that Turkmenistan currently implements national projects that directly or indirectly contribute to the adaptation of the country's economy to climate change. Such projects include the construction of the Turkmen lake “Altyn Asyr” (Golden Age) in the Karakum desert and the National Forest Program of Turkmenistan.

Over the past decades, climate change has become one of the most pressing challenges for humanity, and it was clearly demonstrated at the recent UN Climate Action Summit in New York. Realizing the complexity of this problem, Turkmenistan pays close attention to environmental protection and efficient nature management, actively cooperating in these areas with the UN agencies and other international organizations.

