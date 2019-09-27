New citizens of Turkmenistan receive passports at ceremony in Ashgabat

Stateless persons who were granted Turkmenistan’s citizenship under the decree by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received passports at a festive ceremony in the conference hall of the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan.

The event was attended by representatives of the Turkmen ministries and departments, international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan, elders and journalists. Participating in the ceremony head of the UNHCR Regional Office for Central Asia Yasuko Oda, head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia Natalia Gherman and UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Elena Panova noted Turkmenistan’s contribution to addressing situations of statelessness. Speakers at the ceremony emphasized that an example set by Turkmenistan is important not only for the Central Asian region but also for the whole world. Over the years of independence, about 23 thousand people have been granted Turkmenistan’s citizenship.

