President of Turkmenistan awarded title of Honorary Elder of the People

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was awarded the title of Honorary Elder of the People. A relevant resolution of the Mejlis (parliament) of Turkmenistan was passed at a meeting of the Khalk Maslakhaty (People’s Council). The document was read out by Parliament Speaker Gulshat Mammedova.

The title of Honorary Elder of the People was awarded to the head of Turkmenistan for his enormous personal contribution to the strengthening of the country's independence and permanent neutrality and his outstanding services to the state and society.

Stressing that the title of Honorary Elder of the People places even greater responsibility on him, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said he would continue sparing no effort, knowledge and experience in the name of prosperity of Turkmenistan and ensuring a peaceful and happy life for citizens of the country.

© TURKMENISTAN.RU, 2019